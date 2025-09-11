Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Trustifi Inbound Shield: AI-powered inbound email security platform for phishing & malware detection. built by TrustiFi. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based email threat detection, Multi-layer email scanning and analysis, Email header and body analysis for spoofing detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.