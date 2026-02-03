AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway: Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks. built by MDaemon Technologies. Core capabilities include Anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering, Email quarantine management with user self-service, Data leak prevention with 70+ pre-configured DLP rules..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.