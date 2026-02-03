Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AegisAI. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway is a commercial email security platforms tool by MDaemon Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AegisAI Agentic Email Security
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies drowning in phishing false positives should evaluate AegisAI Agentic Email Security for its AI agent-based triage, which actually reduces analyst workload instead of just flagging more threats. The platform deploys without MX record changes and covers both spear phishing and BEC detection, meaning you get real detection improvements without infrastructure rework. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint detection or incident response capabilities beyond email; AegisAI is deliberately email-focused and won't replace your broader threat stack.
MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway
Startups and SMBs that need email security without the complexity of managing separate point tools should choose SecurityGateway; it bundles anti-spam, DLP, archiving, and email continuity into one hybrid deployment that doesn't require a dedicated email security team. The 70+ pre-configured DLP rules and integrated quarantine management with user self-service reduce operational overhead significantly. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud-native email with no on-premises infrastructure or needs advanced threat hunting and forensics; SecurityGateway prioritizes filtering and compliance over investigation depth.
AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware
Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks
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Common questions about comparing AegisAI Agentic Email Security vs MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway for your email security platforms needs.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..
MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway: Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks. built by MDaemon Technologies. Core capabilities include Anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering, Email quarantine management with user self-service, Data leak prevention with 70+ pre-configured DLP rules..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security differentiates with AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway differentiates with Anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering, Email quarantine management with user self-service, Data leak prevention with 70+ pre-configured DLP rules.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security is developed by AegisAI. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway is developed by MDaemon Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AegisAI Agentic Email Security and MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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