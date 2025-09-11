Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway: Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks. built by MDaemon Technologies. Core capabilities include Anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering, Email quarantine management with user self-service, Data leak prevention with 70+ pre-configured DLP rules..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.