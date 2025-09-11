Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway is a commercial email security platforms tool by MDaemon Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway
Startups and SMBs that need email security without the complexity of managing separate point tools should choose SecurityGateway; it bundles anti-spam, DLP, archiving, and email continuity into one hybrid deployment that doesn't require a dedicated email security team. The 70+ pre-configured DLP rules and integrated quarantine management with user self-service reduce operational overhead significantly. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud-native email with no on-premises infrastructure or needs advanced threat hunting and forensics; SecurityGateway prioritizes filtering and compliance over investigation depth.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway: Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks. built by MDaemon Technologies. Core capabilities include Anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering, Email quarantine management with user self-service, Data leak prevention with 70+ pre-configured DLP rules..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway differentiates with Anti-spam and anti-virus email filtering, Email quarantine management with user self-service, Data leak prevention with 70+ pre-configured DLP rules.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway is developed by MDaemon Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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