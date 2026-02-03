AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.