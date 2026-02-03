AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.