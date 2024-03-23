Security teams building a testing program from scratch should start with Adversary Emulation Library because it's free, well-maintained, and maps directly to real adversary TTPs instead of generic control checklists. The library has 2,076 GitHub stars and covers MITRE ATT&CK techniques across multiple threat groups, giving you actual playbooks to run rather than vague scenarios. Skip this if your team lacks the time or expertise to operationalize emulation plans internally; you'll need engineers who can translate documentation into executable tests, not a turnkey platform that runs attacks for you.

AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will get the most from AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation because it actually tells you which exposures attackers can chain together into working kill chains, not just which CVEs exist. The platform validates that your controls actually stop those chains in production, and covers NIST ID and Detect functions across asset management, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your team lacks the ops maturity to act on dynamic risk scoring and remediation retesting cycles; it demands active tuning, not passive alerting.