Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Adversary Emulation Library is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building a testing program from scratch should start with Adversary Emulation Library because it's free, well-maintained, and maps directly to real adversary TTPs instead of generic control checklists. The library has 2,076 GitHub stars and covers MITRE ATT&CK techniques across multiple threat groups, giving you actual playbooks to run rather than vague scenarios. Skip this if your team lacks the time or expertise to operationalize emulation plans internally; you'll need engineers who can translate documentation into executable tests, not a turnkey platform that runs attacks for you.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Adversary Emulation Library for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Adversary Emulation Library: A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security is developed by A Security. Adversary Emulation Library is open-source with 2,076 GitHub stars. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
A Security and Adversary Emulation Library serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover MITRE Attack. Key differences: A Security is Commercial while Adversary Emulation Library is Free, Adversary Emulation Library is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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