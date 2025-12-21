Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Witness Control: AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI activity without browser extensions or agents, Real-time data redaction of sensitive information, Intent-based policy enforcement across AI tools..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.