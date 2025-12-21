Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.