Security teams deploying large language models in production need continuous red teaming before vulnerabilities reach users, and Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM tests for the specific attacks that matter: prompt injection, jailbreaking, and data leakage across hundreds of known LLM attack patterns. The platform covers OWASP LLM Top 10 vectors and delivers threat modeling tied to risk assessment and adversarial event analysis, giving you the threat intelligence most red teaming tools skip. Skip this if you're looking for a general LLM governance platform or need to audit third-party models you don't control; Adversa is built for teams responsible for their own deployed models.

Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator

Enterprise security teams deploying large language models need automated red teaming that actually maps to production risk, not just vulnerability checklists, and Tumeryk AI Trust Score™ Generator does this by scoring models across nine trust dimensions including hallucinations and PII exposure rather than stopping at OWASP compliance. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and covers NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions, meaning you get continuous assessment baked into development rather than bolted on afterward. Skip this if your organization hasn't committed to LLM governance policies yet; the configurable thresholds and historical trending assume you know what your acceptable risk profile actually is.