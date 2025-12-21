Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.