Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.