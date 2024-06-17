Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Adversa AI. Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security
Enterprise security teams deploying LLM agents and retrieval-augmented generation systems need Adversa AI Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform purpose-built to red team AI agents at scale rather than treating them as static ML models. The tool covers threat modeling and continuous hardening across MCP implementations, addressing the attack surface that traditional AI security misses entirely. Skip this if your org runs only inference-only GenAI applications without agentic loops; you're paying for capabilities you don't need.
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
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Common questions about comparing Adversa AI Agentic AI Security vs Akamai Firewall for AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security differentiates with AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review. Akamai Firewall for AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is developed by Adversa AI. Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security and Akamai Firewall for AI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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