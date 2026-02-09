Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

Sucuri Website Malware Scanner: Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities. built by Sucuri. Core capabilities include Remote website scanning for visible malware and threats, Server-side file scanning with FTP/SFTP access, Indicators of Compromise (IOC) monitoring..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.