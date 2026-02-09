Filebuster

Penetration testers who need to fuzz web applications quickly without setup friction should reach for Filebuster; its speed and low barrier to entry make it ideal for engagements where you're validating input handling across dozens of endpoints in hours rather than days. The tool's free price and 219 GitHub stars indicate active maintenance and community validation of its fuzzing logic. Skip Filebuster if your scope demands sophisticated request chaining or stateful attack sequences; it's built for breadth over depth, excelling at finding the obvious parameter flaws that manual testing misses.