Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

Beagle Security AI Pentesting Platform: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps, APIs & GraphQL. built by Beagle Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated penetration testing for web apps, APIs, and GraphQL, Trained on 350,000+ penetration test workflows, Business logic recording to teach AI application navigation..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.