Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Beagle Security AI Pentesting Platform: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps, APIs & GraphQL. built by Beagle Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated penetration testing for web apps, APIs, and GraphQL, Trained on 350,000+ penetration test workflows, Business logic recording to teach AI application navigation..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.