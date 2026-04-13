Talisman

Development teams moving fast and shipping code daily will get real value from Talisman because it catches secrets and malicious patterns before they reach the repository, not after. With 2,027 GitHub stars and zero setup friction as a pre-commit hook, adoption across distributed teams is straightforward. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're betting on detection and rotation at runtime; Talisman prevents the mistake but doesn't help you respond to one that already escaped.