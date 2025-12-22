Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

Talisman

Development teams moving fast and shipping code daily will get real value from Talisman because it catches secrets and malicious patterns before they reach the repository, not after. With 2,027 GitHub stars and zero setup friction as a pre-commit hook, adoption across distributed teams is straightforward. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're betting on detection and rotation at runtime; Talisman prevents the mistake but doesn't help you respond to one that already escaped.