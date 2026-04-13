Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Olympix Security Tools: Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Real-time vulnerability flagging on code changes, Mutation testing for test coverage strengthening..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.