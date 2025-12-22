Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Olympix Security Tools: Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Real-time vulnerability flagging on code changes, Mutation testing for test coverage strengthening..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.