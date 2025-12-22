Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Olympix Security Tools is a commercial static application security testing tool by olympix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in false positives from generic SAST tools should evaluate Olympix Security Tools for its mutation testing engine, which validates whether your test suite actually catches the vulnerabilities it claims to find. The BugPOCer analysis engine generates audit-ready proof-of-concept exploits for findings, eliminating the back-and-forth with security reviewers. Skip this if you need broad infrastructure or runtime scanning; Olympix is code-first and stays in that lane.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Olympix Security Tools for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Olympix Security Tools: Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Real-time vulnerability flagging on code changes, Mutation testing for test coverage strengthening..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Olympix Security Tools differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Real-time vulnerability flagging on code changes, Mutation testing for test coverage strengthening.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Olympix Security Tools is developed by olympix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Olympix Security Tools serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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