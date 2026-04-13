Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

GrammaTech Bug-Injector: Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include Injects known bug templates into real-world code, Generates test cases on demand for specific bug types, Provides triggering inputs for each injected bug..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.