Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

GrammaTech Bug-Injector: Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include Injects known bug templates into real-world code, Generates test cases on demand for specific bug types, Provides triggering inputs for each injected bug..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.