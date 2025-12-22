Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

GrammaTech Bug-Injector: Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include Injects known bug templates into real-world code, Generates test cases on demand for specific bug types, Provides triggering inputs for each injected bug..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.