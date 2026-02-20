Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. RapidFort Healthcare Security is a commercial container security tool by RapidFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Healthcare security teams managing distributed clinical and cloud infrastructure need RapidFort Healthcare Security for its purpose-built HIPAA and HITRUST compliance automation, which removes the manual toil of audit-ready evidence generation across container images and binaries. The platform ships 17,000 hardened, FIPS-validated images and performs binary-level scanning with RapidRisk scoring to surface truly exploitable vulnerabilities rather than noise, directly addressing NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions that regulators actually inspect. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on VMs or traditional on-premises systems; RapidFort is optimized for containerized and Kubernetes deployments where the compliance-to-containers fit is tight.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs RapidFort Healthcare Security for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
RapidFort Healthcare Security: Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. RapidFort Healthcare Security differentiates with 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. RapidFort Healthcare Security is developed by RapidFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and RapidFort Healthcare Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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