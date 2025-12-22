Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

RapidFort Healthcare Security: Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.