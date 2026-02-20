aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.