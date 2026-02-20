aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..

TXOne Portable Inspector: USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.