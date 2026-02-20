Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is a commercial detection engineering tool by aDolus Technology. TXOne Portable Inspector is a commercial industrial control system security tool by TXOne Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains will get the most from aDolus FACT because it consolidates multiple antivirus engines and YARA rules into a single malware detection workflow, catching threats that isolated scanners miss. The tool maps component relationships to identify hidden infection paths, and covers NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk management) and DE.AE (adverse event analysis) with actual depth rather than surface-level compliance. Skip this if you need post-infection response or threat hunting; FACT stops at detection and doesn't help you understand how malware moved through your network after the fact.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams with air-gapped ICS networks need TXOne Portable Inspector because it scans and remediates malware on disconnected devices without requiring agent installation, which eliminates the deployment friction that kills most OT security tools. The USB form factor with LED status indicators works in environments where you cannot push software, and the central console logs findings for compliance reporting against supply chain risk frameworks. Skip this if your operational technology is already networked and you need continuous monitoring; Portable Inspector is a periodic scan tool, not a real-time detection platform.
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT - Malware Detection vs TXOne Portable Inspector for your detection engineering needs.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..
TXOne Portable Inspector: USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection differentiates with Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction. TXOne Portable Inspector differentiates with Installation-free malware scanning and removal, USB form factor with LED status indicators, Support for Windows and Linux devices.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is developed by aDolus Technology. TXOne Portable Inspector is developed by TXOne Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection and TXOne Portable Inspector serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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