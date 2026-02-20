aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..

Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite: Detects cyber attacks on MIL-STD-1553 serial bus in military platforms. built by Shift5. Core capabilities include Continuous ingestion of raw MIL-STD-1553 serial bus data, Automatic translation and normalization of serial bus data, Anomaly detection for malicious bus activity..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.