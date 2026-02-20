Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is a commercial detection engineering tool by aDolus Technology. ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security is a commercial industrial control system security tool by PAGO Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains will get the most from aDolus FACT because it consolidates multiple antivirus engines and YARA rules into a single malware detection workflow, catching threats that isolated scanners miss. The tool maps component relationships to identify hidden infection paths, and covers NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk management) and DE.AE (adverse event analysis) with actual depth rather than surface-level compliance. Skip this if you need post-infection response or threat hunting; FACT stops at detection and doesn't help you understand how malware moved through your network after the fact.
ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting industrial control systems need endpoint protection that works offline and doesn't rely on cloud connectivity to make blocking decisions, which is where ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security separates itself from IT-first EDR vendors. The platform runs independent AI threat detection on-premises with minimal performance overhead, critical in environments where a resource-hungry agent can crash a PLC or production line. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with a broader IT security stack or prefers centralized cloud-based management; PAGO's strength is purpose-built OT isolation, not cross-domain visibility.
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT - Malware Detection vs ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security for your detection engineering needs.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..
ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security: AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based predictive threat detection, Independent protection without cloud sandboxing, Lightweight architecture with minimal system performance impact..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection differentiates with Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction. ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security differentiates with AI-based predictive threat detection, Independent protection without cloud sandboxing, Lightweight architecture with minimal system performance impact.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection is developed by aDolus Technology. ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security is developed by PAGO Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection integrates with VirusTotal, Nextron. ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security integrates with PAGO MDR DeepACT, Aurora Protect AI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
aDolus FACT - Malware Detection and ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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