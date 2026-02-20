aDolus FACT - Malware Detection: FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Multi-source antivirus scanning consolidation, YARA rule-based malware detection, False positive identification and reduction..

ArcticWolf AI EPP for OT Security: AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based predictive threat detection, Independent protection without cloud sandboxing, Lightweight architecture with minimal system performance impact..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.