Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.

RegScale Platform

Federal security teams pursuing FedRAMP authorization should choose RegScale Platform because it automates the RMF submission workflow that typically consumes months of manual control mapping and evidence collection. The platform's OSCAL-native architecture and FedRAMP 20x KSI support eliminate the translation layer most teams fight with, and continuous controls monitoring means your ATO doesn't expire the moment you receive it. Skip this if your organization lacks the mid-market or enterprise resources to operationalize compliance-as-code; RegScale assumes you're treating authorization as an ongoing process, not a checkbox event.