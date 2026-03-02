Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..

Centraleyes GRC as a Service: GRC platform with managed services providing certified experts for compliance. built by Centraleyes. Core capabilities include Access to certified GRC experts, Automated remediation with prioritized steps, Compliance scoring across multiple frameworks..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.