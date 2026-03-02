Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Adeptiv AI. Bastion is a commercial compliance management tool by Bastion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.
Scaling startups and SMBs that need compliance evidence collection without hiring a full security team should pick Bastion for its automated control validation and dedicated vCISO support. The platform covers SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA simultaneously with continuous monitoring, meaning you're not manually assembling audit packs month-to-month. Skip this if you need mature detection and response capabilities; Bastion prioritizes governance and vendor risk management over security operations, leaving gaps in the Detect and Respond functions of NIST CSF 2.0.
AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring.
Multi-framework compliance & security platform for scale-up companies.
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Common questions about comparing Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform vs Bastion for your ai governance needs.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for AI risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring. built by Adeptiv AI..
Bastion: Multi-framework compliance & security platform for scale-up companies. built by Bastion. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management (SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA), Automated evidence collection, Continuous control validation and real-time monitoring..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform is developed by Adeptiv AI. Bastion is developed by Bastion. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform and Bastion serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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