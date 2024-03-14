ADBHoney is a free honeypots & deception tool. Anantis TrapEye is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by ANANTIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
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Common questions about comparing ADBHoney vs Anantis TrapEye for your honeypots & deception needs.
ADBHoney: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP..
Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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