Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..

Cayosoft Administrator: Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt. built by Cayosoft. Core capabilities include Unified console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams, and M365 management, Role-based delegation with granular access controls, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.