Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaxes is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by softerra adaxes. Cayosoft Administrator is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Cayosoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments will get the most from Adaxes because it handles cross-domain delegation and approval workflows without forcing you into a full IAM platform rebuild. Its support for LDAPS/Kerberos encryption, role-based permission delegation, and DMZ-capable web interface maps directly to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls that most organizations actually need to audit. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native identity orchestration or you're standardizing exclusively on Entra ID; Adaxes assumes on-premises AD is staying in your infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID environments will get the most from Cayosoft Administrator because it eliminates the context-switching between separate consoles that burns admin time and creates permission gaps. The tool covers identity lifecycle automation, group management, and M365 license optimization from one pane of glass, which directly addresses NIST GV.RR and PR.AA without requiring custom integrations. Skip this if your organization runs primarily cloud-native identities with minimal on-premises AD; the hybrid focus means you're paying for capabilities you won't use.
AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation
Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Adaxes vs Cayosoft Administrator for your identity governance and administration needs.
Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..
Cayosoft Administrator: Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt. built by Cayosoft. Core capabilities include Unified console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams, and M365 management, Role-based delegation with granular access controls, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaxes differentiates with Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation. Cayosoft Administrator differentiates with Unified console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams, and M365 management, Role-based delegation with granular access controls, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning.
Adaxes is developed by softerra adaxes. Cayosoft Administrator is developed by Cayosoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaxes and Cayosoft Administrator serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Active Directory, Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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