Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Adaxes is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by softerra adaxes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments will get the most from Adaxes because it handles cross-domain delegation and approval workflows without forcing you into a full IAM platform rebuild. Its support for LDAPS/Kerberos encryption, role-based permission delegation, and DMZ-capable web interface maps directly to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls that most organizations actually need to audit. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native identity orchestration or you're standardizing exclusively on Entra ID; Adaxes assumes on-premises AD is staying in your infrastructure.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Adaxes for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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