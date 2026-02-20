Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Cayosoft Administrator: Unified admin console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams & M365 mgmt. built by Cayosoft. Core capabilities include Unified console for hybrid AD, Entra ID, Intune, Teams, and M365 management, Role-based delegation with granular access controls, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.