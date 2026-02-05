Adaxes is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by softerra adaxes. AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments will get the most from Adaxes because it handles cross-domain delegation and approval workflows without forcing you into a full IAM platform rebuild. Its support for LDAPS/Kerberos encryption, role-based permission delegation, and DMZ-capable web interface maps directly to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls that most organizations actually need to audit. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native identity orchestration or you're standardizing exclusively on Entra ID; Adaxes assumes on-premises AD is staying in your infrastructure.
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK
Infrastructure teams building on AWS with TypeScript or Node.js will get real value from AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK because it eliminates the manual work of writing least-privilege policies by hand, replacing guesswork with predefined constants tied directly to your infrastructure code. The 154 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this is genuinely used in production, not abandoned. Skip this if your organization hasn't committed to CDK or still manages IAM through the console; the payoff only materializes when policy generation is baked into your deployment pipeline.
AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.
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Common questions about comparing Adaxes vs AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK for your identity governance and administration needs.
Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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