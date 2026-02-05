Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..

AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.