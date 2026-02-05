Adaxes is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by softerra adaxes. AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments will get the most from Adaxes because it handles cross-domain delegation and approval workflows without forcing you into a full IAM platform rebuild. Its support for LDAPS/Kerberos encryption, role-based permission delegation, and DMZ-capable web interface maps directly to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls that most organizations actually need to audit. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native identity orchestration or you're standardizing exclusively on Entra ID; Adaxes assumes on-premises AD is staying in your infrastructure.
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene.
AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
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Common questions about comparing Adaxes vs AWS IAM Access Analyzer for your identity governance and administration needs.
Adaxes: AD, Entra ID, Exchange & M365 management with automation & delegation. built by softerra adaxes. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automation rules for directory operations, Approval-based workflows, Role-based permissions and delegation..
AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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