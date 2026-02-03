Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Purple Academy by Picus is a free security awareness training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
Security teams building internal red team capability or onboarding junior analysts will find Purple Academy's free tier valuable because you get structured attack scenarios and hands-on labs without budget friction. The platform covers Red, Blue, and Purple Team tracks with lab environments that let defenders practice detection and response against realistic attack paths, which beats reading documentation. Skip this if your team needs certification-tied compliance training or wants vendor-specific deep dives; Purple Academy is strongest for foundational threat emulation skills.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Purple Academy by Picus for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Purple Academy by Picus: Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Purple Academy by Picus serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Key differences: Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is Commercial while Purple Academy by Picus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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