Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

NINJIO AWARE: Security awareness training platform using video episodes and microlearning. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Monthly 3-4 minute video training episodes based on real-world attacks, Attack vector-based training content, Quiz assessments at the end of each episode..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.