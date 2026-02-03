Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Frame Security Human Risk Reduction: Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores. built by Frame Security. Core capabilities include Per-employee real-time risk scoring combining simulations, training, MFA posture, and behavioral signals, Group-level risk breakdowns by department, role, or location, Targeted action plans for specific risk groups combining training and simulations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.