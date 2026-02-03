Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

SoSafe Human Risk OS: Human risk management platform for detecting, measuring, and reducing cyber risk. built by SoSafe. Core capabilities include Real-time user behavior monitoring and analysis, Human Security Index for tracking behavioral trends, Automated psychology-based interventions..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.