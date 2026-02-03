Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

MetaCompliance Human Risk Management Platform: Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and. built by metacompliance. Core capabilities include Human risk scoring to prioritise individuals and teams by risk level, Automated targeted interventions and coaching delivered at the moment of risk, Phishing simulation with AI-enabled Phish Co-Pilot tool..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.