ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight: Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals. built by ANOZR WAY. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of web, social media, and dark web for leaked data, AI-based identification of at-risk individuals based on digital usage and profiles, Individual risk profile assessment using compromised credentials and exposed data..

MetaCompliance Human Risk Management Platform: Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and. built by metacompliance. Core capabilities include Human risk scoring to prioritise individuals and teams by risk level, Automated targeted interventions and coaching delivered at the moment of risk, Phishing simulation with AI-enabled Phish Co-Pilot tool..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.