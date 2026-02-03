Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

KnowBe4 SecurityCoach: Real-time security coaching tool that provides feedback at point of risky action. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Real-time security coaching at moment of risky behavior, API-based vendor integrations with security stack, Built-in detection rules for tracking risky behavior..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.