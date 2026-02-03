Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is a commercial human risk management tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations who need to measure and reduce human risk through behavior change will get the most from KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform; its phishing simulation paired with real-time coaching actually shifts user decisions rather than just logging training completion. The platform maps to NIST PR.AT and DE.CM, meaning you get awareness training backed by continuous behavior monitoring that surfaces who's actually clicking, not just who sat through videos. This tool prioritizes prevention and detection over response, so it's a weaker fit if your primary need is incident forensics or post-breach user attribution.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform: AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform differentiates with Security awareness training with simulated phishing, Cloud email security with adaptive controls, Anti-phishing protection and security orchestration.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both are Human Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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