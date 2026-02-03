Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. Cyber Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by KeyCaliber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform. SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Cyber Assessment's attack surface prioritization, which forces you to identify what actually matters before chasing every vulnerability. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring across NIST CSF 2.0, with a particular strength in surfacing which alerts and incidents warrant immediate triage versus background noise. Skip this if you need deep detection and response capabilities; KeyCaliber is deliberately upstream of your SOC, focused on what to protect and what to ignore rather than what's actively attacking you.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Cyber Assessment's attack surface prioritization, which forces you to identify what actually matters before chasing every vulnerability. The platform covers asset management, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring across NIST CSF 2.0, with a particular strength in surfacing which alerts and incidents warrant immediate triage versus background noise. Skip this if you need deep detection and response capabilities; KeyCaliber is deliberately upstream of your SOC, focused on what to protect and what to ignore rather than what's actively attacking you.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Data-driven cyber risk assessment platform providing actionable intelligence
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs Cyber Assessment for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Cyber Assessment: Data-driven cyber risk assessment platform providing actionable intelligence. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory, CMDB reconciliation, Security tool coverage analysis..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. Cyber Assessment differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory, CMDB reconciliation, Security tool coverage analysis.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. Cyber Assessment is developed by KeyCaliber. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Adaptive Security Risk and Cyber Assessment serve similar Human Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox