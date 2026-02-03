Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.